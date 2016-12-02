Rainy forecast prompts changes to Arkansas Capitol holiday ceremony

LITTLE ROCK — A rainy forecast has prompted state officials to cancel the holiday fireworks display planned for Saturday at the state Capitol.

Arkansas Secretary of State Mark Martin's office says the annual Capitol lighting ceremony has been moved indoors to the second-floor rotunda. Forecasters are predicting a steady drizzle of rain and high temperatures in the 40s Saturday.

Little Rock's annual holiday parade, which was set for Saturday, was postponed until Dec. 10.

The National Weather Service says heavy rainfall is possible through early next week. The southeast corner of the state is expected to see the most rain, and about 2 inches of rain is predicted through Tuesday morning for the Little Rock area.