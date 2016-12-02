Rogers cabinet shop burns

A cabinet shop in Rogers burned overnight, according to the Rogers Fire Department.

There were no injuries to firefighters or the public, said Capt. Dennis Thurman, spokesman for the department. An estimate of total damage was not available.

Firefighters were called about 3:58 a.m. to Signature Wood Products at 300 W. Beacon Industrial Park Road, where they found "heavy fire," Thurman said.

Crews extinguished the flames before making entry into the warehouse, Thurman said. The conditions inside were ripe for a fire, due to the amount of wood products, Thurman said.

Investigators were on scene Friday and working to determine the cause of the blaze, Thurman said.