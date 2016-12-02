Search for missing girl, 18, in Little Rock ends

Little Rock police on Thursday afternoon finished a three-day search in the case of a missing teenage girl.

Investigators combed the area of Chalamont Park in west Little Rock in search of Ebby Jane Steppach, who was 18 years old when she disappeared in October 2015.

Police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said the search yielded no additional clues in her disappearance.

Steppach's car was found in the parking lot of the park at 20600 Chalamont Drive about a week after she was reported missing.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provided bloodhounds for the search this week. Archaeologists from the Arkansas Archaeological Survey also participated.

Police have said the search this week was not prompted by new evidence in the case.

Steppach's disappearance is being investigated as a missing person case, not a homicide.

McClanahan said the investigation is ongoing.

