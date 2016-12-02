Sheriff's office: Man charged with burglary after getting stuck in pizzeria vent

PENFIELD, N.Y. — A man rescued from an oven vent at a western new York pizzeria is now facing burglary charges.

The Monroe County sheriff's office said deputies arrived at Pontillo's Pizzeria in suburban Rochester at 3:45 a.m. Friday after someone reported a man yelling for help. They found 53-year-old Richard Graham of Rochester stuck in ductwork that led from an oven to a roof vent.

After Penfield firefighters pulled him out, Graham was checked out at a hospital before being arraigned in town court on burglary and criminal mischief charges. The sheriff's office says Graham caused over $2,000 in damage to the restaurant.

Graham was sent to the county jail without bail because he's considered a repeat offender.