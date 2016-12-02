Home /
Sheriff's office: Man charged with burglary after getting stuck in pizzeria vent
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:57 a.m.
PENFIELD, N.Y. — A man rescued from an oven vent at a western new York pizzeria is now facing burglary charges.
The Monroe County sheriff's office said deputies arrived at Pontillo's Pizzeria in suburban Rochester at 3:45 a.m. Friday after someone reported a man yelling for help. They found 53-year-old Richard Graham of Rochester stuck in ductwork that led from an oven to a roof vent.
After Penfield firefighters pulled him out, Graham was checked out at a hospital before being arraigned in town court on burglary and criminal mischief charges. The sheriff's office says Graham caused over $2,000 in damage to the restaurant.
Graham was sent to the county jail without bail because he's considered a repeat offender.
JPRoland says... December 2, 2016 at 1:16 p.m.
Note to self: Don't eat the pizza until I escape through the narrow vent.
