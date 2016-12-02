Home /
Style: For the love of succulents
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:17 a.m.
Succulents are everywhere these days as a trendy, go-to home accessory for the uber-stylish and the wannabe plant lover.
Designers love their clean lines, artistic elements and versatility. Homeowners love their low-maintenance, laid-back qualities. And, they’re just plain cute.
See Saturday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Style for details on growing these quirky plants.
