Man hospitalized after trailer explosion in Arkansas

An explosion involving propane blew the walls off of a trailer in Winslow and sent one man to the hospital early Thursday morning, authorities said.

Fire officials responded to reports of an explosion inside a trailer in the 600 block of Main Street in Winslow around 2:02 a.m., said Tyler McCarthey, assistant fire marshal for the Washington County sheriff's office.

The man renting the trailer suffered burns and was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Springfield, Mo., McCarthey said. The name and age of the man as well as his current condition were not immediately available.

The owner of the property told investigators that a propane tank had been hooked up to the man's RV the previous day, McCarthey said. Officials do not yet know if the explosion was caused by a malfunction in the trailer, the tank or some other reason.

The explosion was large, with the debris field spreading 200 feet, McCarthey said. The blast blew all the walls off the trailer, leaving nothing standing but the frame, he added.

The investigation is ongoing.