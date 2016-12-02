Trump's aide says law enforcement could continue investigation into Clinton email

A top aide to President-elect Donald Trump says law enforcement officials in his administration might continue investigations into Hillary Clinton's private email, even though Trump has signaled he prefers not to pursue the matter.

Kellyanne Conway was Trump's campaign manager. Conway said Friday that Trump still prefers not to pursue a case against Clinton. But she said law enforcement officials and Congress "may take a look at that."

Speaking on ABC's Good Morning America, Conway said the Justice Department, Congress and the FBI could still review Clinton-related inquiries.

She spoke in response to "lock her up" chants that greeted Trump during a rally Thursday. During the campaign, Trump said he would have his attorney general appoint a special prosecutor to review the Clinton inquiries.

