Woman critical after shooting at North Little Rock hotel

A woman is in critical condition after being shot multiple times at a North Little Rock hotel Friday morning.

North Little Rock police arrived at the Sportsman's Inn at 2501 E. Broadway around 4:57 a.m. after getting a call about a shooting, according to a news release.

Officers found an unidentified black female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and she was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment. She remained in critical condition there as of 9:30 a.m, police said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the North Little Rock Police Department at (501) 758-1234.