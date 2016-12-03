Arkansas routs Austin Peay for sixth win

— Five Arkansas players scored in double figures and the Razorbacks beat Austin Peay 99-62 Saturday at Bud Walton Arena.

Adrio Bailey scored 14 points, while Moses Kingsley and Dusty Hannahs each scored 13 in Arkansas' most lopsided win of the season. The Razorbacks (6-1) led by as many as 41 points in the second half.

"I thought we were really engaged defensively," Arkansas coach Mike Anderson said. "By the end of the game, we had 45 deflections. That's probably the most we've had all year long. I think it started with defense with that group there."

Arkansas led 41-31 at halftime, but used a 21-0 run early in the second half to put the game out of reach. The Razorbacks made 64 percent (23 of 36) of their field goal attempts in the second half.

Arkansas shot 52 percent (40 of 77) overall.

"The second half we came out a different basketball team, obviously," Austin Peay coach Dave Loos said. "And so did they ... They do the dirty work and get after people."

The Razorbacks got a big lift from their bench, which outscored the Governors 55-12. Bailey and Hannahs both came off the bench, as did freshman C.J. Jones who scored 11 points.

Jaylen Barford had 12 points for Arkansas in a starting role. The Razorbacks played 13 players and walk-on Jonathan Holmes was the only player not to score.

"I think just being active everywhere on the floor has helped us out a lot," Barford said, "because it brings a lot of energy to the crowd and a lot of energy to our bench."

John Murry scored 23 points to lead Austin Peay (4-4). Murry made 9 of 16 field goal attempts.

The Governors shot 37 percent (24 of 65) overall, but were only 4 of 17 from 3-point range.

Arkansas made 9 of 23 3-point attempts, including 6 of 11 after halftime. Hannahs and Jones each made three 3-point shots.

The win was the third in six days for the Razorbacks and second straight over a team that made the NCAA Tournament last season. Arkansas is scheduled to play again Tuesday against Houston (5-1).