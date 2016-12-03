Fort Smith police: Teen shot, arrested after pointing gun at another boy

Fort Smith police said a 16-year-old was shot and later arrested Friday after witnesses told investigators he had pointed a gun at another boy.

Sgt. Daniel Grubbs, a Fort Smith police spokesman, said in a news release that officers found the unnamed 16-year-old with a gunshot wound at a house on the 1300 block of North 36th Street around 1:45 p.m. The teenager had been shot in the left side of his midsection.

Police then took a 17-year-old boy into custody in the 3300 block of North L Street. He told police he shot the 16-year-old in self defense, saying the other boy had pointed a gun at his head. Two witnesses also told police the younger boy had leveled a gun at the 17-year-old’s chest and head, Grubbs wrote.

The older teenager told police the 16-year-old ordered him to empty his pockets. As the 17-year-old obeyed, he pulled a .38 Taurus revolver from his pocket and shot the 16-year-old before fleeing, Grubbs said.

The younger teenager didn’t cooperate when he was interviewed by police, Grubbs said. He was charged with aggravated assault and taken to the Sebastian County jail.

Investigators later found the .38 revolver behind a house on the 1000 block of North 36th Street, and police released the 17-year-old after questioning him. Grubbs said they would secure a warrant that would charge him as a minor in possession of a firearm.

The investigation is ongoing.