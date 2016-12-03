Fulsom leads Russellville to Class 6A title over Greenwood

LITTLE ROCK — Caleb Fulsom was 18-of-24 passing for 249 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Russellville won its first state championship with a 37-23 win over Greenwood in the Class 6A championship game on Saturday night.

The Cyclones (12-1) trailed 16-14 at halftime before outscoring the Bulldogs (12-1) 23-7 in the second half.

Josiah Woodard led Russellville with 99 yards rushing and a touchdown on 22 carries, while Fulsom also had 75 yards rushing on 18 carries. Caleb Stokes had 160 yards receiving and a pair of touchdowns on eight catches for the Cyclones.

Connor Noland was 12-of-25 passing for 207 yards and two touchdowns for Greenwood, while Kenny Wood had 100 yards rushing and Drew Dundee 135 yards receiving on four catches.

