Fulsom leads Russellville to Class 6A title over Greenwood
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 9:24 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — Caleb Fulsom was 18-of-24 passing for 249 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Russellville won its first state championship with a 37-23 win over Greenwood in the Class 6A championship game on Saturday night.
The Cyclones (12-1) trailed 16-14 at halftime before outscoring the Bulldogs (12-1) 23-7 in the second half.
Josiah Woodard led Russellville with 99 yards rushing and a touchdown on 22 carries, while Fulsom also had 75 yards rushing on 18 carries. Caleb Stokes had 160 yards receiving and a pair of touchdowns on eight catches for the Cyclones.
Connor Noland was 12-of-25 passing for 207 yards and two touchdowns for Greenwood, while Kenny Wood had 100 yards rushing and Drew Dundee 135 yards receiving on four catches.
