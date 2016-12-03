Getting it straight

Michael and Robert Meeropol, the sons of Ethel Rosenberg, who was executed in 1953 for conspiring to pass government secrets to the Soviet Union, went to the White House more than 63 years ago to ask President Dwight Eisenhower to spare their mother’s life. A photo caption and story in Friday’s editions about the two brothers asking President Barack Obama on Thursday to pardon their mother incorrectly described how much time had passed since their first visit.