Colombia plane crash victims sent home

RIO NEGRO, Colombia — Colombia began sending home the victims of this week’s air crash in the Andes as Bolivia’s president called for “drastic measures” against aviation officials who signed off on a lengthy flight plan that risked the aircraft running out of fuel.

The move by Bolivian President Evo Morales came after evidence surfaced that the pilot reported the plane was out of fuel minutes before it slammed into a muddy mountainside on Monday, killing all but six of the 77 people on board.

Among the dead were players and coaches from a smalltown Brazilian soccer team that was headed to the finals of one of South America’s most prestigious tournaments after a fairy-tale season that had captivated their soccer-crazed nation.

As an honor guard played taps early Friday, members of Colombia’s military loaded five Bolivian crew members who died in the crash onto a cargo plane for the trip home.

The bodies of 50 Brazilians were to be sent home later Friday to the Chapecoense team’s hometown of Chapeco in southern Brazil. The bodies of 14 Brazilian journalists traveling with the team and two passengers from other South American nations were being sent home on separate flights.

China says 21 missing miners are dead

BEIJING — Twenty-one miners who were missing in the aftermath of an explosion that hit their unlicensed coal mine have been confirmed dead, and four people have been arrested in connection with the disaster, China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency reported early today.

The four detained are the mine owner and three managers, the emergency rescue headquarters said in a statement carried by Xinhua.

One miner is still missing in the mine near city of Qitaihe in Heilongjiang province in northeast China, and the rest of the bodies were removed on Friday night, Xinhua said.

China is the world’s top producer and consumer of coal, and government officials have made a commitment to shutting down unlicensed mines in an attempt to improve safety.

Although the cause of the blast has not yet been identified, such blasts usually occur when unventilated coal gas is ignited by a spark or open flame.

S. Korean bloc plans impeachment vote

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s main opposition parties said Friday that they will push for a vote next week on President Park Geun-hye’s impeachment.

The opposition had earlier planned to call for a vote this week on whether to impeach Park over a snowballing scandal involving a shadowy longtime confidante. But they later squabbled over when to do so after Park made a conditional offer to resign.

Leaders of the three major opposition parties met and agreed to put an impeachment motion to a floor vote next Friday, according to a statement from the largest opposition Democratic Party.

The opposition lacks enough lawmakers to pass Park’s impeachment on its own and needs help from dissenters in Park’s ruling party.

A group of anti-Park lawmakers in the ruling party decided Friday to vote for her impeachment if she fails to announce by Wednesday that she will step down voluntarily in April, according to the office of Hwang Young-cheul, one of the dissenters. They also want her to promise to help ensure a smooth power transfer to her successor, Hwang’s office said.

Park said Tuesday that she would leave office if parliament comes up with a stable power transfer plan.

200,000 protest governor in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia — At least 200,000 conservative Muslims rallied peacefully in the Indonesian capital Friday in the second major protest against its minority Christian governor, who is being prosecuted over blasphemy accusations.

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, a political ally of the governor who angered hard-liners by being out of the city during their first protest, unexpectedly went to the national monument to join Friday prayers with the sprawling crowd. He called for protesters to leave peacefully. They cheered and then broke into chants calling for Jakarta Gov. Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama’s arrest, but later, people streamed peacefully out of the area and marched to a major traffic circle before dispersing.

The blasphemy accusations took off in September when a video circulated online of Ahok criticizing detractors who argued that the Koran prohibits Muslims from having a non-Muslim leader.

Organizers had agreed to concentrate Friday’s protest around the vaulting monument to reduce disruptions, but the area quickly overflowed. National police spokesman Rikwanto, who goes by one name, estimated that 200,000 people were on the streets. Police put on standby 22,000 officers and 5,000 soldiers.

