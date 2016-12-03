Permit in hand, Little Rock bowling spot a go

A building permit valued at $850,000 is pending with the city for construction of a bowling alley at 315 E. Capitol Ave. in Little Rock.

Construction could begin as early as this month and the project is set for completion in June. Initially the Dust Bowl bowling alley was scheduled to open late this year.

McNellie's Restaurant Group of Tulsa began working on establishing the retro bowling alley concept in Little Rock more than a year ago. Plans call for the enterprise to be placed in the former M.M. Eberts American Legion post owned by Moses Tucker Real Estate.

A German-style beer hall lined up for next door at 307 E. Capitol also is still planned by McNellie's, though no building permit is pending yet.

Jim O'Connor, director of operations at McNellie's Restaurant Group, was out of town and unavailable for comment. Moses Tucker director of development, Jamie Moses, emailed to confirm "a small bit of news/progress for both properties" but could not be reached for additional comment.

Representatives for McNellie's were in town during the week to look at both properties, which are across from the Rock Region Metro River Cities Travel Center.

AMR Architects designed both the bowling alley and Fassler Hall, the bar. Designs on the beer hall are waiting approval from McNellie's, architects at the firm said.

Central Construction Group is the contractor on the project.

"We are in the final stages," said Jonathan Shively, Central Construction Group president and principal. "We expect to start in the next couple weeks, January at the latest."

Construction is expected to take about six months on the bowling alley, which is about 8,000 square feet.

Similar bowling alleys, known for their 1970s-style decor, are owned by McNellie's in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

Once open, the projects are intended to be entertainment draws for downtown, outside of the River Market District.

The Dust Bowl will have six public lanes and two lanes as part of a private area that can be rented for parties. A bar with food options is part of the plans for the property, which also will have a private karaoke room available for rent.

"It's going to appeal to a large, varied age range," architect Kate East of AMR said. "Hopefully this will pull some people downtown that still haven't ventured down here."

Fassler Hall will occupy about 7,000 square feet on the first floor of the 307 Capitol building. Central Arkansas Water will continue to use the upstairs for storage.

