Police: 2 men shot during disturbance in Springdale
This article was published today at 10:56 a.m.
Two men were shot late Friday night in Springdale, according to a news release.
The men, whose names were not released, were both shot in the legs after a disturbance around 11:07 p.m. near Rogers Circle Drive and West End Street, the release said. The men were taken to Washington Regional Medical Center with injuries that were not life threatening.
According to the release, the victims were involved in a disturbance with two other people when one of them pulled a handgun and shot at them. Information on the suspects, who fled before police arrived, wasn't available.
An investigation is ongoing, said Lt. Derek Wright, spokesman for Springdale police.
