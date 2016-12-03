Pulaski Academy jumps out to early lead, takes home 5A state championship

Junior quarterback Layne Hatcher tied a state championship record with six touchdown passes in Pulaski Academy's 55-16 victory over Wynne on Saturday afternoon in the Class 5A state championship game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Hatcher completed 18 of 35 passes for 405 yards as the Bruins (13-1) became the first team since Junction City in 2012-2014 to win three consecutive state championships. Pulaski Academy has won six state championships since 2003, all under Coach Kevin Kelley.

The Bruins, who had 692 yards of offense, led 20-0 in the first quarter thanks to three Wynne fumbles. The Yellowjackets (13-1) had four fumbles Saturday.

Senior wide receiver Ray Jackson caught 9 passes for 279 yards and four touchdowns. Running back Jaren Watkins, also a senior, finished with 156 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries and added 79 receiving yards and two scores.

Wynne was led offensively by junior running back Ta'Von Hicks, who had 228 yards and two touchdowns on 42 carries.

