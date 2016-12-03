Robbers empty Arkansas store's safe, lock clerks in bathroom, authorities say

Two robbers — one armed — emptied a Jacksonville discount store’s safe late Wednesday night and fled after locking two clerks in a bathroom, the Pulaski County sheriff’s office said.

According to an incident report, authorities responded to the Dollar General, located at 2001 Military Road, around 11:05 p.m. Both employees said two people — both black and male — entered the store before it was scheduled to close. One of the robbers was carrying a handgun.

While the clerks were on the floor, one of the robbers unplugged the security camera system, the report said. The clerks then locked the front doors as the robbers waited 10 minutes for the store’s safe to open. Ordered by the robbers, the clerks emptied the safe into a bag.

Investigators later determined the robbers took $2,415.79 and a box of 24 black and mild cigars.

Before they left, the robber locked both employees in a bathroom, police said. They were unsure how the robbers exited, but investigators suggested it was through the front door because the rear door’s alarm wasn’t triggered.

As Jacksonville police officers arrived at the store, they saw a red Toyota Corolla with license plate number 057 VFO leaving the parking lot, the report said.

Anyone with information about the robbery can contact the sheriff’s office at (501) 340-6963.