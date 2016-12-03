Jury struggles in police shooting trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The jury in the murder trial of a former South Carolina police officer charged with gunning down a black motorist will continue deliberating next week, despite at one point Friday appearing deadlocked by a juror who told the judge he could not “with good conscience approve a guilty verdict.”

The panel of one black and 11 white jurors has now deliberated for more than 16 hours over three days on whether to convict former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager in the death of 50-year-old Walter Scott. They will return to the jury room Monday.

Twice on Friday the jurors told Judge Clifton Newman they had reached a stalemate. One juror sent a letter directly to the judge saying he could not “with good conscience approve a guilty verdict.” The juror added he was not about to change his mind.

But then in the courtroom, the jury foreman told the judge that he thought jurors could reach a unanimous verdict and deliberations continued.

Weiner’s election spending draws fine

NEW YORK — The New York City Campaign Finance Board has fined former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner nearly $65,000 for violating election-spending rules during his failed 2013 bid for mayor.

Weiner’s campaign was derailed by a sexting scandal. He resigned from Congress two years earlier for similar behavior. His wife, Huma Abedin, an aide to 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, left him after he was again caught sending racy messages last summer.

Some of the penalties, approved by the board Thursday, were for using campaign funds to pay for regular living expenses, including dry cleaning and personal cellphone service. Other fines covered expenses that the board said were never properly justified as being related to the election, including payments to a consultant after the race had ended.

The Campaign Finance Board also ordered Weiner’s campaign to return $195,000 left in his campaign account. That is considered public money because he had participated in a public financing program during his run for mayor.

Federal authorities are continuing to investigate Weiner’s sexting habits, including an exchange with a 15-year-old girl. Weiner acknowledged communicating with the teen, but suggested her claims of X-rated exchanges were a hoax.

AG Lynch urges restraint at N.D. protest

BISMARCK, N.D. — U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch issued a video calling on all parties in the Dakota Access pipeline dispute to avoid violence.

Her video, released Friday evening, doesn’t refer to an order for protesters to leave federal land by Monday. Authorities have said they won’t physically enforce it.

Nor did she refer to her phone call to Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier. He issued a statement urging fewer words and more action. He said Lynch offered neither assistance for law enforcement, nor a timeline for resolution.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., disputed Lynch’s claim that she’s working with the state and its congressional delegation to find a resolution. He said the administration needs to provide more actual law enforcement personnel, not just advisers, and let construction resume.

Demonstrators insist they will stay for as long as it takes to divert the $3.8 billion pipeline, which the Standing Rock Sioux tribe believes threatens sacred sites and a river that provides drinking water for millions of people.

Worker’s body found in fallen building

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Rescue workers found the body of a construction worker Friday evening in the rubble of a building that had collapsed hours earlier in South Dakota’s largest city.

Recovery of the body came hours after authorities managed to pull a woman, injured but alive, from the debris of the brick building in downtown Sioux Falls. The woman, 22-year-old Emily Fodness, was rushed to the hospital, and her family said in a statement that she’s in good condition.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Chief Jim Sideras said officials found the body of the man in a void using a search dog. Officials don’t believe anyone else is in the debris and don’t know what caused the building, which was being renovated, to collapse.

“After we moved all that rubble, we did find him, and it just didn’t work out for us, unfortunately,” said Sideras, who didn’t identify the man.

A Section on 12/03/2016