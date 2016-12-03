UCA held scoreless in the second half; season ends at Eastern Washington

CHENEY, Wash. — Central Arkansas’ running game controlled the line of scrimmage in the first half, but couldn’t do the same in the second as its season came to an end Saturday in the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.

Carlos Blackman and Antwon Wells each scored touchdowns to give the Bears an early lead, but No. 2 seed Eastern Washington scored touchdowns on its final three second-quarter possessions to take control in a 31-14 victory at Roose Field.

Eastern Washington (11-1) advanced to the FCS quarterfinals for the fourth time in five seasons, while UCA’s season ended short of that round for the second time. The Bears have never been to the FCS quarterfinals.

Gage Gubrud, a finalist for the Walter Payton Award that goes to the FCS Player of the Year, completed a school record 47 of 64 passes for 449 yards and 2 touchdowns, both of which went to Cooper Kupp and helped give the Eagles a second-quarter lead.

UCA (10-3) was held to a season-low 244 yards, which made it holding Eastern Washington to a season-low point total not matter as much.

The Bears ran for 105 yards in the first half, but just 24 yards in the second half. Their first four second-half possessions ended in punts and their fifth in a turnover on downs.

They held Eastern Washington out of the end zone in the second half until Shaq Hill’s 2-yard run with 1:18 left.

Hayden Hildebrand was 15 of 27 for 115 yards with interception.

Wells had 89 yards for the Bears.

Read Sunday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.