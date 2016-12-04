Afghan teen held in German slaying
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 4:08 a.m.
BERLIN — German authorities say a 17-year-old Afghan who entered the country last year as an unaccompanied minor has been taken into custody as a suspect in the rape and slaying of a 19-year-old university student.
Dieter Inhofer, a prosecutor in the southwestern city of Freiburg, said Saturday that the teen asylum seeker was identified as a suspect on the basis of traffic video.
Inhofer told the dpa news agency that DNA evidence has tied the boy to the crime scene. He was living in the area with a family.
The student vanished on her way home from a party early on Oct. 16.
Her body was found in a river later that day.
Authorities are trying to determine if he and the young woman knew each other.
