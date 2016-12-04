Bret Bielema previews Belk Bowl

— Arkansas coach Bret Bielema reacts to the Razorbacks' Belk Bowl matchup with Virginia Tech.

Bret Bielema

— Was all over the place for recruiting this week before doing TV during the SEC championship game.

— Watched some football last night, including Virginia Tech-Clemson. First crossed paths with Jason Fuentes when he was at Wisconsin and Fuentes was the OC at TCU.

— Had a practice earlier today. "Obviously we had to put the Missouri game to rest. Pointed out some things we needed to improve on moving forward."

— One of the practices featured seniors standing on the sideline to let players know what next year will feel like.

— Duwop Mitchell is going to be a senior graduate transfer. Working through options. "He will play in the bowl game for us."

— Ricky Town will look into opportunities to be a junior college transfer. Will also play in the bowl game.

— Dre Greenlaw will work to try to play in the game. How he responds will determine whether he can. Kevin Richardson is also working his way back, but won't be able to play.

— Thinks team will be eager. "Obviously we'd like to play this weak to get the taste out of our mouth."

— "We'll make some changes, some adaptations, after this game."

— Never been in a game as a head coach where the second half was that much worse than the first.

— Thinks there could be a good showing from Arkansas fans in Charlotte. "We also have a lot of fans that this might be a closer game than them coming to Fayetteville."

— Virginia Tech has a dual-threat quarterback who handles situation calmly.

— Going to have the largest number of mid-term signees he's ever had, as many as 8-12, if everything holds true. Limited time to go see them makes it difficult. "There's a huge emphasis on the last several defensive scholarships."

— Mid-term guys and potentially JUCO guys are planning on joining the team for bowl practices. Hogs are looking to leave Dec. 24 or 25, so how much they get will depend on scheduling.

— Doesn't know a lot about Virginia Tech other than what he saw last night. Will dive into prep now.

— Bumped into Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster a long time ago. "I kind of idolized him, being a defensive coordinator." He and Frank Beamer had a neat evaluation process. Used to compete against them for recruits.

— Flying to New York tonight and will get to watch some film. Going to NYC for Brooks Ellis being a finalist for the academic Heisman.