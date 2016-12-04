COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

Dec. 4

Feast of Carols Concert

RUSSELLVILLE — Students and faculty from the Arkansas Tech University Department of Music will perform the 15th annual Feast of Carols concert at 2:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Russellville. Admission is free, but attendees are asked to bring canned goods and other nonperishable food items for distribution to those in need. Performance groups will include the Concert Chorale and Chamber Choir from Arkansas Tech, both directed by Gary E. Morris, and a brass quintet. For more information, call (479) 968-0368 or visit www.atu.edu/music.

Exhibit Opening Reception

RUSSELLVILLE — The River Valley Arts Center, 1001 E. B St., will host an opening reception for its December exhibit from 1-3 p.m. The exhibit will feature works by Carol Sheets, an art student at National Park College in Hot Springs and the winner of the Arts Center’s Collegiate Art Competition held earlier this year. Works from first-place Collegiate winner Angie Brooks of Clarksville will also be on display. The public is invited to the reception, which will include refreshments and an opportunity to visit with the artists. For more information, call the

center at (479) 968-2452.

EdenSong’s 25th Yuletide Celebration

HEBER SPRINGS — EdenSong’s 25th Yuletide Celebration will take place at 2 p.m. at First

Baptist Church, 201 N. Fourth St. There is no admission charge, but contributions to the EdenSong Music Fund will be appreciated.

Festival of the Nativity

CONWAY — Grace Presbyterian Church, 1010 Hogan Lane, will have its second annual Festival of the Nativity and chili supper from 4-6 p.m. Last year, the church displayed more than 100 Nativity sets, ranging from tiny to lawn-sized and hand-carved to whimsical, representing several nations. The public is invited, and there is no charge for viewing the Nativities. The chili supper, including chips, drinks and dessert, costs $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 6 to 12. Children younger than 6 may eat free. Proceeds will be used to provide Christmas for two needy families.

Dec. 5

Conway Community Arts Association Auditions

CONWAY — The Conway Community Arts Association will hold auditions for its first production of the 2017 season, [title of show], at 7 p.m. Monday at The Lantern Theatre, 1021 Van Ronkle St. Jeff Ward will direct the musical comedy, which will be presented Jan. 20-22 and 26-29. Auditioners should prepare 16 bars of a piece from a musical comedy. Call-backs will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday and consist of cold readings from the script. The cast includes two men and two women. For more information, contact Ward at jeff@thelanterntheatre.com.

Pinnacle Brass Concert

CONWAY — The Pinnacle Brass will perform holiday and brass favorites at 7 p.m. at the Faulkner County Library. The ensemble features University of Central

Arkansas and Hendrix College music faculty, including Larry Jones and Steve James on trumpet, Brent Shires on horn, Justin Cook on trombone and Gail Robertson on tuba. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482, email nancy@fcl.org, or visit the library’s Facebook page.

Dec. 6

Conway Men’s Chorus Christmas Concert

CONWAY — The Conway Men’s Chorus Christmas Holiday Concert will be at 7 p.m. at

Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas. The music will include a wide variety of Christmas and seasonal selections — sacred, traditional and popular — plus an audience singalong of seasonal favorites. Special musical guests will be the Conway Junior High School Chamber Choir. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with free admission and parking. For more information, call (501) 472-8758 or visit www.conwaymenschorus.org.

Dec. 7

Round-Table Discussion

RUSSELLVILLE — The Pope County Ministerial Alliance for Equality encourages those in the faith community interested in nurturing inclusivity of different cultures, including the LGBT community, to attend the alliance’s quarterly round-table discussion at noon at La Villa Italian Restaurant, 1312 N. Arkansas. There is no agenda or hierarchy. Group members pray, share, encourage and go back to the community with hope and renewed vigor to build more loving, affirming, safe places where all people can continue their faith walk. For more information, call (479) 747-0210.

First Wednesday Ladies’ Lunch Break

CONWAY — The First Wednesday Ladies’ Lunch Break will take place from noon to 1 p.m. in the Second Baptist Church Student Center at Dave Ward Drive and Farris Road. Lunch, for $5, includes a drink and dessert. Women of all ages are invited to attend. Enter the church off Farris Road. Child care is available at no charge with advance registration by calling (501) 327-4066 or (501) 730-4106 by Monday.

Dec. 8

Maumelle AARP Christmas Party and Potluck

MAUMELLE — Maumelle AARP Chapter 5359 will meet at 6 p.m. for its Christmas party and potluck at the Maumelle Senior Wellness Center. Anyone 50 or older is invited to attend. Ham will be provided by the chapter, and members are asked to bring side dishes. Christmas entertainment will be provided. For more information, call chapter president Doug Ladner at (501) 413-8184 or membership chairman Fred Fleming at (501) 350-6102.

Dec. 10

Second Saturday Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Second Saturday Bingo will take place at 21 Park Road. Play will begin with Quickfire games at 5:30 p.m. There will be a concession stand with homemade desserts.

Spaghetti and Sausage Dinner

NEW DIXIE — St. Boniface Catholic Church will have a spaghetti and sausage dinner from 4-7:30 p.m. in St. Boniface Hall. The dinner will feature homemade rolls and peach cobbler. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12. Children younger than 6 may eat free with a parent. The public is invited. For carryout meals, call (501) 759-2896 after 3:30 p.m.

Readings and Book Signing

CONWAY — Local authors Caryn Southerland and Maria Hoskins will bring a little Christmas to the Faulkner County Library with readings and a book signing at 2 p.m. Hoskins has captured the essence of family traditions in her books Down Home in Arkansas, Christmas Night on the Farm and Grandma’s Thanksgiving Dinner. Southerland has reset “The Night Before Christmas” in the Ozarks with Ozark Christmas, and in the West with Cowboy Christmas. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email

nancy@fcl.org.

ONGOING

AARP Tax-Aide Program Volunteers

RUSSELLVILLE — The AARP Tax-Aide program needs volunteers in the Russellville area to help prepare income tax returns for seniors and people with low to moderate incomes. Training will be provided. Prior experience in tax preparation is helpful but not required. Basic computer skills (data entry) are needed. Self-study material is available. Formal training will be held Jan. 17-29 at the Hughes Center. Preparation of tax returns will take place Feb. 1 through April 13. For more information, contact O.D. Smith at (479) 968-3287.

Arkansas Master Naturalists Applications

CONWAY — The newly formed Foothills chapter of the Arkansas Master Naturalists, which will serve the area of Conway, Russellville and Greers Ferry, is accepting applications. The mission of the Master Naturalists is to keep Arkansas in its natural state through volunteer efforts in environmental education, trail building and maintenance, and other activities. Applicants must complete 40 hours of training and give back 40 hours of volunteer service per year to maintain certification. Applications are due Jan. 1. For more information

and application forms, visit wordpress.arkansasmasternaturalists.org, and click on “Foothills Arkansas Master Naturalists.”

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food will be available.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the first Thursday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. and includes educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 327-2895 or (501) 908-9678.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. Anyone interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level is invited to arrive early, eat pizza and meet the group’s members.

Upcoming

Run Like You’ve Been Stung 5K

MAUMELLE — The second annual Run Like You’ve Been Stung Maumelle 5K will begin at 2 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Maumelle High School Stadium. Advance registration is $25 for runners, $15 for students and $25 for virtual runners, or $35 the day of the race, at noon at the stadium. Participants can pick up race packets from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the Maumelle Area Chamber of Commerce office, 115 Audubon Drive, Suite 14, in the Town Centre Shopping Center. After the race, a Spirited Tailgate Experience will take place in front of the stadium and include free promotional items, food and drinks. For more information, contact Alicia Gillen, Maumelle Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, at (501) 851-9700 or alicia@maumellechamber.com.

Conway Women’s Chorus Christmas Concert

CONWAY — The Conway Women’s Chorus, directed by Joan Hanna, will present a holiday concert titled Hark, How the Bells! at 2 p.m. Dec. 11 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 2310 E. Oak St. Admission is free. Selections will include “Sleigh Ride,” “Silver Bells” and “Carol of the Bells.” Hanna, who is also the director of the Faulkner Academy of Arts, which sponsors the Conway Women’s Chorus, said the title of the show is a phrase from “Carol of the Bells.”

Christmas Concert

GREENBRIER — The Greenbrier High School Band will perform a Community Christmas Concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 in the high school’s fine arts auditorium. The performance will feature the band and church choirs. For more information, call (501) 733-1140.

Fire and Brimstone Concert

CONWAY — The musical duo Fire and Brimstone will return to the Faulkner County Library for a performance at 2 p.m. Dec. 18. Lori Marie and Phil G. will entertain the audience with some Caribbean warmth this holiday season with their repertoire of contemporary favorites. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, River Valley & Ozark Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax to (501) 378-3500; or email to rvonews@arkansasonline.com. Deadlines for calendar-item submissions are noon Friday for Thursday editions and noon Tuesday for Sunday editions.