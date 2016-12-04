COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Dec. 4

Sheriffs’ Youth Ranches Benefit

BATESVILLE — Actor Judge Reinhold will appear at the Melba Theater, 115 W. Main St., for a special screening of the holiday film The Santa Clause, starring Tim Allen, at 2 p.m. Reinhold is best known for his roles in Beverly Hills Cop and Fast Times at Ridgemont High and plays Neal in The Santa Clause. Reinhold will meet and greet moviegoers at the screening, which is a benefit for the Arkansas Sheriffs’ Youth Ranches. There will be a question-and-answer session and signings with Reinhold after the movie. Attendees are asked to bring an unwrapped Christmas present for ages 6-18 for children who live at the Youth Ranches. For more information, contact Matt Cleveland at (501) 940-3440 or visit www.youthranches.com.

Festival of Lessons and Carols Concert

BATESVILLE — Lyon College and the Batesville Choral Society, directed by Michael Oriatti, will present the annual Festival of Lessons and Carols at 4 p.m. at the First Church of Christ, Scientist. Special guest organists Russell Stinson and Annie Sonnier will offer a pre-service organ recital on the renowned Flentrop organ. The event is free and open to the public.

EdenSong’s 25th Yuletide Celebration

HEBER SPRINGS — EdenSong’s 25th Yuletide Celebration will take place at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 201 N. Fourth St. There is no admission charge, but contributions to the EdenSong Music Fund will be appreciated.

Dec. 5 and Dec. 6

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

BEEBE — The Arkansas State University-Beebe Theater Department and Delta Psi Omega theater fraternity will present How the Grinch Stole Christmas at 7:30 p.m. both days in the Owen Center Auditorium, 1100 W. Iowa St., on the Beebe campus. Admission to the performance is free, with donations accepted to benefit the ASU-Beebe Angel Tree program. The play is an adaptation of a children’s book written by Theodor “Dr. Seuss” Geisel. For more information, contact Sandra Williams at (501) 882-4493 or email sfwilliams@asub.edu.

Dec. 6

The Gingerbread Man Holiday Musical

BATESVILLE — The Arkansas Arts Center Children’s Theatre on Tour will perform the holiday musical The Gingerbread Man at 6:30 p.m. in Independence Hall at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville. The Gingerbread Man is written by Keith Smith and directed by Katie Campbell, with music by Lori Isner. Tickets are free and available at First Community branch locations in Batesville, Southside and Cave City or at the door. For more information on the Children’s Theatre on Tour, contact Jessica Wright at (501) 396-0350 or jwright@arkansasartscenter.org. For more information about this event, call (870) 612-2040.

Dec. 10

Old Fashioned Family Christmas Party

BATESVILLE — The Old Independence Regional Museum, 380 S. Ninth St., between Boswell and Vine streets, will host its 10th annual Old Fashioned Family Christmas Party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. Guests are invited to visit stations throughout the museum where volunteers and staff members will help them decorate sugar cookies, create paper roses and 3-D paper snowflake ornaments, and make salt-dough ornaments, as well as other old-fashioned decorations for the tree. The museum gift shop will be open, and “Santa’s helpers” will assist children in gift selection for their families.

Second Saturday Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Second Saturday Bingo will take place at 21 Park Road. Play will begin with Quickfire games at 5:30 p.m. There will be a concession stand with homemade desserts.

Beebe Christmas Festival

BEEBE — The Beebe Christmas Festival will begin at 5:30 p.m. in Daniel Park. The festival will offer music, refreshments, train rides and a visit from Santa Claus. Admission is free. For more information, call (501) 882-8135.

ONGOING

Christian Service Center Christmas Shop

PINEVILLE — Again this year, the Christian Service Center Thrift Store, on the south side of Arkansas 177, just west of the Arkansas 223 intersection, has opened its Christmas Shop in the building next door. The shop has displays of Christmas trees, decorations, ornaments and lights, as well as Christmas-themed clothes, dishes and more. All the merchandise is at much lower prices than in retail stores. The CSC Thrift Store is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. Proceeds benefit needy individuals and families in the area, as well as local charities.

Family Fun Night Raffle

BATESVILLE — The Ozark Foothills Literacy Project is conducting a fundraiser, the Main St. Family Fun Night Raffle, to supply books and materials to the project’s students. Throughout December, raffle tickets are on sale at the literacy office at 156 S. Third St. and at the Melba Theater. The grand prize is a Family Fun Night package, including four tickets to the Melba Theater, a vintage Melba print, two $5 gift cards to Unique Nosh, a $10 certificate to the Paper Chase Bookstore, two free coffees from The Pinto and meals for a family of four at Big’s of Batesville. Tickets are $1 each, 5 for $3, or a book of 20 for $10. The winner will be announced after the first of the year. For more information about the Literacy Project or how to purchase raffle tickets, call (870) 793-5912, email info@oflp.org or visit www.oflp.org.

Art Exhibition and Reception

BATESVILLE — An art exhibition by Nicholas Satinover will be on display Monday through Jan. 20 in the Kresge Gallery at Lyon College. Satinover will exhibit print works from his Days Stay Buried series. There will be a closing reception on Jan. 19 in the Kresge Gallery. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 307-7350.

12 Dogs of Christmas

BEEBE — During the 12 Dogs of Christmas event, which runs through Dec. 31, the first 12 dogs to be adopted will be free, compliments of the city of Beebe. All dogs that have already been spayed or neutered will be free during December. For more information or to visit dogs available for adoption, call (501) 882-8104 or stop by Beebe Animal Control, 1401 E. Center St.

United Way Angel Tree Names

BATESVILLE — The United Way of North Central Arkansas’ Angel Tree Program will have names available to purchase gifts for the Angels on Monday through Friday through Dec. 5 at the following locations: Anytime Fitness, 3050 Harrison St., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Centennial Bank, 1895 Harrison St., 8-5; Citizens Bank, 200 S. Third St., 8:30-5; First Community Bank, 1325 Harrison St., 8:30-5; Merchants & Planters Bank, 555 E. Main S., 8:30-5; and Southern Bank, 1583 S. St. Louis St., 8-5. To make a donation, visit igfn.us/f/n1n/n or mail a check to P.O. Box 2639 Batesville, AR 72503. For more information or to volunteer, call the United Way office at (870) 793-5991.

Community Music Concert

BATESVILLE — Ed Casper leads a community music concert from 6-8 p.m. the first and third Mondays of each month in the Community Room at First Community Bank, on the corner of Harrison and St. Louis streets. The public is welcome to sing, play, request songs or listen at the free event. Kids are also welcome.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center of Beebe, 302 N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Year-Round Story Time

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library, 368 E. Main St., will host the Children’s Story Time year-round, at 10 a.m. every Wednesday. The event will include stories, videos and a craft time. Coordinator Katie Treubig said the program is aimed at entertaining preschoolers, but home-schooled school-age children are also welcome. For more information, call the library at (870) 793-8814.

Republicans Meeting

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club has regular get-togethers at noon the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Kingpin Sports Grill. Lions serve local communities and protect the planet. Club members provide children with eyeglasses, offer food for seniors and provide assistance during natural disasters. All are invited to attend the meetings.

Upcoming

AARP Smart Driver Safety Course

SEARCY — The PrimeTimes at Unity Health will host an AARP Smart Driver Safety Course from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 15 on the first floor of the Hubach Conference Center, 3214 E. Race Ave. The instructors will be Bertie and Jerry Yates. The cost of the course is $15 for AARP members with an AARP card, and $20 for nonmembers. To register for the class, call Elizabeth Lever at (501) 278-3230.

Associational Singing Cancellation

CAVE CITY — The Spring River Associational Singing has been canceled for the month of December because of the Christmas holiday. The January singing will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 28 at Rings Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 2925 Arkansas 58, near Cave City, weather permitting. The Heavenly Highway 2nd Edition will be the primary book used. Light refreshments will be served, and the public is invited. For more information, contact John R. Way, president, at (870) 283-3292.

