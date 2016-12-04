COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

Dec. 4

Choir Concert

ARKADELPHIA — The Henderson State University Department of Music will present the Chamber Chorale and the Concert Choir at 4:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 107 N. Ninth St. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 230-5178.

Holiday Spirit at the Artists’ Workshop Gallery

HOT SPRINGS — The Artists’ Workshop Gallery will present Holiday Spirit from 1-4 p.m. at the gallery, 610A Central Ave. The event will feature holiday decor, cookies, coffee, tea, live music by David Ashcroft and more. For more information, email comet_tale@yahoo.com.

Dec. 4 – Dec. 9

Senior Art Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — The Ouachita Baptist University Rosemary Adams Department of Visual Arts will host Audrey Nisbet in her senior art exhibit, Bring Into Being, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday in Moses-Provine Hall’s Rosemary Gossett Adams Gallery. An artist’s reception will take place at 5 p.m. Monday. For more information, call (870) 245-5129.

Dec. 4 and Dec. 9 – Dec. 11

It’s a Wonderful Life

HOT SPRINGS — The Pocket Community Theatre will present It’s a Wonderful Life at 2:30 p.m. today, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at 170 Ravine St. For more information, visit pockettheatre.com.

Dec. 5

Tiger Steel Concert

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University will host Tiger Steel in concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Mabee Fine Arts Center’s McBeth Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 245-5208.

Carol of Lights

ARKADELPHIA — Henderson State University will present its annual Carol of Lights holiday program at 6 p.m. on the south lawn of Arkansas Hall. The free event will feature music by the children from Davis-Baker Preschool, the Angelic Voices of Christ and local school choirs; a reading of “The Night Before Christmas”; Santa Claus; and hundreds of luminarias. For more information, call (870) 230-5348.

Theater Teens

BENTON — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to join the Theater Teens from 3:30-6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The movies watched will be based on a group majority vote. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Winter Craft Series: Holiday Cards

BENTON — Youth ages 8 to 12 of all skill levels are invited to create holiday cards at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. All supplies will be provided. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Master Gardeners

BENTON — The public is invited to join Master Gardener Ellis James at 6:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The program will be a review of Master Gardener meetings in 2016. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Dec. 6

Night of Code

BENTON — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has declared Dec. 5-11 Computer Science Education Week. As part of that week, the Benton School District will host its second annual Night of Code for third- through seventh-graders at 5:30 in the Professional Development Center, 211 N. Border. Students will have an opportunity to do some coding, watch demonstrations and interact with professional programmers. Food and prizes will be provided. To register for the event, go to www.bentoncoding.weebly.com.

Teen Movie Matinee

BRYANT — Youth ages 12 to 18 are invited to join the Teen Movie Matinee from 3:45-5:30 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Popcorn and drinks will be provided. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Table-Top Teens

BENTON — Youth ages 12 to 18 are invited to play a variety of table-top games at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

A Service of Lessons and Carols

ARKADELPHIA — The Ouachita Baptist University School of Fine Arts will present its 20th annual A Service of Lessons and Carols at 7:30 p.m. in the Mabee Fine Arts Center’s McBeth Recital Hall. The service is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 245-5208.

Dec. 6 and Dec. 7

Watercolor Painting

BENTON/BRYANT — Watercolorists of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to join the watercolor painting class at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton and at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant. All supplies will be provided for up to 15 participants on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Dec. 7

Teen Writing Club

BENTON — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to the creative writing class from 3:30-5:15 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees will learn and/or practice writing poetry, prose and character development. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Dec. 8

Science and Arts Cafe

HOT SPRINGS — The Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts’ Science and Arts Cafe lecture series will continue at 7 p.m. at Kollective Coffee + Tea, 110 Central Ave. The program titled How Did Amazon Know That I Want Those Boots, and Why Did They Start Following Me Around on the Internet? will be presented by Daniel Moix. For more information, visit asmsa.org.

Crochet Class

BRYANT — Crocheters of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to a crochet class at 6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Yoga at the Library

BENTON — Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to join professional instructors from The Bent Lily for a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees are asked to bring a mat and a bottle of water. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Dec. 9

Extension Homemakers Co-Op

BENTON — Join the Extension Homemakers Co-Op craft class at 10 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. No registration is required. All supplies will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis for up to 15 participants. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Teen Art Club

BENTON — Youth ages 12 to 18 are invited to join the Teen Art Club from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Dec. 10

Animeniacs

BENTON — An afternoon of anime-related activities will begin at noon at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The event will feature crafts, games, snacks and more. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Movie Matinee

BENTON — Moviegoers of all ages are invited to the Saturday Movie Matinee from 1-3 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Children younger than 13 need to be accompanied by an adult. A small snack will be provided. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Ongoing

Holiday Lights

HOT SPRINGS — The 2016 Holiday Lights display will be available for viewing from 5-9 nightly through Dec. 31 at Garvan Woodland Gardens. Admission is $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and free for children younger than 6. For more information, call (501) 262-9606.

Holiday Bazaar

ARKADELPHIA — The Clark County Arts and Humanities Council will present a Holiday Bazaar through Dec. 16 at the Arkadelphia Arts Center, 625 Main St. The show will feature collectibles, jewelry, toys and more for purchase. Proceeds will benefit the Arts Center. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. For more information, call (870) 403-8216.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bike rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet, paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave OBrien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

Easybridge Workshop

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Card Club will present a series of Easybridge workshops from 9-11 a.m. Mondays through Dec. 19 at Casa de Carta. Each workshop costs $7 per person. Textbooks are available for $14 each. For more information, visit villagecardclub.org.

Free Exercise Classes

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center invites the public to a free Zumba class at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the center, 1305 N. 10th St. The class, taught by a local fitness instructor, is geared for seniors ages 60 and older. The center also offers a free exercise class at 11 a.m. Mondays, as well as chair volleyball and beanbag baseball teams that practice daily. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Free Yoga Class

BENTON — McClure Fitness, 1200 Library Drive, offers a free community yoga class at 10 a.m. every Saturday. For more information, call (501) 269-1662.

Alzheimer’s Caretaker Support Group

BENTON — The Alzheimer’s Arkansas Caretaker Support Group meets from 2-4 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Merry Mixers

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Merry Mixers dance to live music from 7:30-10:30 p.m. the third Saturday of each month in the Coronado Community Center. A dance lesson will be given at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. For more information, call (501) 915-8111.

GriefShare

BENTON — GriefShare, a grief recovery seminar and support group, meets at 7 p.m. each Monday at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. Market St. For more information, call (501) 778-3601.

To submit an event, mail information to Calendar of Events, Tri-Lakes Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax (501) 378-3500; or email tlnews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday each week.