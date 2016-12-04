Home /
Damon Mitchell, Ricky Town looking into transfers
By Matt Jones
This article was published today at 5:43 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — Two Arkansas players are expected to transfer following the Belk Bowl.
Quarterback Ricky Town and running back Damon Mitchell are looking into transfer options, Razorbacks coach Bret Bielema said Sunday. Mitchell is expected to graduate this semester and will be able to transfer anywhere without sitting out a season. Mitchell has played mostly on special teams this season and has six tackles and a forced fumble.
Town is looking into transferring to a junior college, Bielema said. Town transferred to Arkansas after enrolling at Southern Cal prior to the 2015 season and will have three years of eligibility remaining. Town has not played in a game for the Razorbacks.
