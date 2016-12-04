Home /
Little Rock police: 2 people shot Sunday evening; 1 in critical condition
This article was published today at 5:49 p.m. Updated today at 6:31 p.m.
PHOTO BY RYAN TARINELLI
West 26th and Lewis streets
Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in the central part of the city Sunday evening, a spokesman said.
Officer Richard Hilgeman, a Little Rock police spokesman, said the two victims — both male — were shot at the intersection of West 26th and Lewis streets sometime before 4:46 p.m. The shots came from a vehicle, he said.
One of the victims is in critical condition while the other is stable, Hilgeman said. The victim in stable condition was shot multiple times.
Little Rock police originally said on its Twitter account that officers were investigating a homicide. The tweet was posted at 5:37 p.m.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Ryan Tarinelli contributed information to this report.
Read Monday's Democrat-Gazette for the full story.
