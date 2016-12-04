Night to Be Great benefits Boys & Girls Clubs of Saline County

Country music star Justin Moore entertained the sold-out crowd with his music and quick wit at the 38th annual Boys & Girls Clubs of Saline County fundraiser at the Benton Event Center on Tuesday.

The determination of the group of women who make the annual fundraiser a success was evident at this year’s Americana-themed event. The project has raised about $300,000 for the organization since Moore became involved in the effort. Some of the volunteers have been working on the organization’s signature fundraiser almost since its inception.

The event has evolved through the years with ever-changing themes and concepts, but its mission has remained the same — to raise funds for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s affiliate’s various programs. The programs help set up club members for success now and in the future, said Lisa Roth, a board member and event committee member.

Roth has been involved with the club since her adult son was a boy.

“Each year, we do this fundraiser, and the community can see the impact the club has on kids,” she said. “It’s really touching to see how many repeat sponsors and support from community leaders that we receive.”

This year marked the fourth annual Justin Moore’s Night to Be Great. The nationally renowned country singer from Poyen has performed at the event each year. A highlight this year was special guest Travis Wood, who previously played for the Bryant Hornets and pitched for the Chicago Cubs, this year’s World Series champions. Moore and Wood sang together on stage during the encore set.

“Justin told us as long as we get people through the doors, he’ll keep doing it for us,” said Emmy Rogers, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Saline County director of development. “We’re so grateful.”

Moore provided an intimate concert with question-and-answer portions for the 700 guests who filled the Benton Event Center’s ballroom. The event was sold out. He talked about his love of home and how he carefully considers the causes for which he advocates. He added that he’ll continue playing at the fundraiser as long as “y’all want me to.”

It’s an exciting time for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Saline County, said Jasen Kelly, the nonprofit’s executive director.

“The role of our clubs in ensuring great futures for youth who need us most has never been more critical. … We provide important programs, including academics, sports, social recreation, the arts, technology and nutrition.”

The event’s Americana theme was explained by committee member Christen Ferguson, who is a newer volunteer.

“These kids are the future of America, and they are part of the fabric of this country. We’re helping them perform to the best of their abilities and helping them succeed.”

Holly Little, who’s been volunteering with Roth for a long time, said that traditionally, the event was held at the Benton Boys & Girls Club on Cox Street. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Saline County also include the Cedar Mountain club near Hot Springs Village and the Covenant Connections club in Alexander.

“Part of the heritage of this event is having it here, where we’re able to show off the [Benton] club to guests so they can see what we do here.”

She noted that she already looks forward to next year’s event, when the venue will return to the Benton club in its new facility. The club is set to move to its new location at Riverside Park in Benton in the spring.

“We’ll be able to fit 1,000 people next year,” she said.

The club will grow from 25,700 square feet to more than 55,000 square feet to serve more children.

Night to Be Great is a celebration, Little noted, but the committee works hard each year to make it a fundraising success so the club’s programs can continue to thrive.

It allows kids to have meals and all of the activities provided at the club,” she said.

In tune with the evening’s theme, 10 club members sang the national anthem before Moore took the stage.

“Some of them [had] never done anything before an audience,” Ferguson said.

Rogers shared some club statistics. More than 600 students attend the organization’s after-school programs every day. Last year, more than 860 students participated in one or more of the club’s education programs. In all, more than 2,200 children are enrolled at the club through its after-school, summer and sports programs. The club serves youth from ages 6 to 18 in central Arkansas.