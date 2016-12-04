Pulaski County authorities investigating double shooting

The Pulaski County sheriff’s office is investigating a Sunday afternoon double shooting, a spokesman said.

Lt. Cody Burk said one victim was shot in the chest while the other was shot in the leg sometime after 2:30 p.m. on Ironton Cut-Off Road in the southern half of the county.

An Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter is on the way to the scene.

