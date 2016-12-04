Home /
Pulaski County authorities investigating double shooting
This article was published today at 4:00 p.m.
The Pulaski County sheriff’s office is investigating a Sunday afternoon double shooting, a spokesman said.
Lt. Cody Burk said one victim was shot in the chest while the other was shot in the leg sometime after 2:30 p.m. on Ironton Cut-Off Road in the southern half of the county.
An Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter is on the way to the scene.
Check back with Arkansas Online for updates and read Monday’s Democrat-Gazette for the full story.
The Democrat-Gazette’s Ryan Tarinelli contributed information to this report.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Pulaski County authorities investigating double shooting
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.