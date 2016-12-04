Arkansas to play Virginia Tech in Belk Bowl

— Arkansas will play Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 in Charlotte, N.C.

Belk Bowl executive director Will Webb told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette earlier this week that the Razorbacks were a strong candidate to play in the game.

"We're very much looking at Arkansas and we're very intrigued by the brand, the ratings they could bring and Arkansas' fan travel," Webb said Friday when asked about the Belk Bowl's interest in the Razorbacks.

The No. 22 Hokies (9-4) were the ACC runner-up this season after losing 42-35 to Clemson on Saturday in the ACC Championship Game. Virginia Tech won five of its final six games in the regular season.

Arkansas has never played Virginia Tech. Both teams are making their first appearance in the Belk Bowl.

The Razorbacks have never played a football game in the state of North Carolina.