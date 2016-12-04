Sheriff's office: Woman dead after being found beaten in yard

A woman found beaten in a Pulaski County front yard Sunday morning was pronounced dead after she was taken to a hospital, a sheriff’s office spokesman said.

Lt. Cody Burk of the Pulaski County sheriff’s office said deputies were called to a duplex in the 4900 block of Vaughn Road around 7:30 a.m. They found the woman lying in the front yard. She had been beaten, Burk said.

Emergency responders arrived at the house and took her her to the hospital, where medical personnel determined she had died.

Burk said investigators are working to identify the woman and gathering evidence at the scene. The sheriff’s office is investigating the death as a homicide and there have been no arrests, he added.

“We’re still developing everything we’ve got out here,” Burk said Sunday morning.

