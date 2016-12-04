Tom Murphy's AP Poll for Dec. 4

— Razorback beat writer Tom Murphy breaks down his latest AP Top 25 ballot.

I suppose my final four will match what the CFP selection committee will announce today. Washington's rout of Colorado in the Pac 12 title game was impressive, but ultimately its strength of schedule and overall body of work didn't match that of one-loss compadres Ohio State and Clemson. Alabama's 25-game winning streak puts the Tide in a league of its own, but that's not to say the Rollers can't be challenged in the playoff.

Ohio State's resume' -- with a road win at Oklahoma that looks better every week -- is stronger than that of Clemson. The Tigers have been stout in close games since losing the championship to Alabama last year, but it's the string of close calls against Auburn, Louisville, North Carolina State, Florida State and Virginia Tech plus a loss to 8-4 Pitt that ultimately put them a shade behind the Buckeyes.

If another round were added to the playoff, my best bets for inclusion would be Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State and a virtual toss up between USC and Wisconsin.

The SEC will be hard pressed to challenge its eight bowl wins of the 2015 season, with everyone except for the Sabanators sporting four losses. Truth is the top of the Big Ten was thicker with contenders than the top of the SEC. Yep, the SEC does cannibalize itself as Bret Bielema mentioned a week ago. The league will get its chances to make statements in some of the premier bowls.

A shout-out to Temple, which tamed the Navy triple option -- partly without Will Worth -- won The American and entered my ballot this week.

Tom Murphy's AP Poll

1 Alabama

2 Ohio State

3 Clemson

4 Washington

5 Michigan

6 Oklahoma

7 Penn State

8 Wisconsin

9 USC

10 Oklahoma State

11 Florida State

12 West Virginia

13 Colorado

14 Western Michigan

15 Auburn

16 Florida

17 LSU

18 Louisville

19 Stanford

20 Texas A&M

21 Utah

22 Iowa

23 Nebraska

24 Pitt

25 Temple

Dropped out: Navy, Air Force