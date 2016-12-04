Virginia Tech 'inadvertently omitted' from Bielema's top 25 ballot

— An error caused Arkansas coach Bret Bielema not to vote for Virginia Tech on his final coaches' poll ballot of the regular season, according to a statement from the Razorbacks athletics department.

The Hokies - Arkansas' opponent for the Dec. 29 Belk Bowl - were not listed in the top 25 poll Bielema submitted for Dec. 4. A member of the communications department in charge of sending Bielema's ballot inadvertently omitted Virginia Tech from the top 25, according to a statement.

"After watching last night's ACC Championship Game, Coach Bielema indicated he wanted to move Virginia Tech up from its No. 17 position in the poll he submitted last week into the top 15 this week," the statement read. "Neither our communications director nor Coach Bielema were aware of the oversight until tonight’s press conference. Coach Bielema takes great pride in being part of the coaches’ poll and thoroughly goes over the national results every week before developing his vote.

"The Arkansas Razorbacks sincerely apologize to the Virginia Tech football program and the coaches’ poll for the mistake in submitting that vote this week."

During a news conference previewing the bowl on Sunday, Bielema was asked why he didn't vote for Virginia Tech.

"They're in there," Bielema said. "If (they aren't) then we need to file a grievance because I have them ranked."

The Hokies (9-4) are ranked 19th in the coaches' poll following a loss to Clemson in the ACC Championship Game. Virginia Tech is No. 18 in the AP Top 25 and No. 22 in the College Football Playoff poll.