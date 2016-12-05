4 wounded in 2 Pulaski County shootings; 2 shot in house, 2 in car in separate assaults

Four people were injured in two separate shootings Sunday in Little Rock and in unincorporated Pulaski County, authorities said.

Deputies were called to a shooting on Ironton Cut Off Road in south Pulaski County at around 2:55 p.m., said Lt. Cody Burk, a spokesman for the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

Burk said three black males showed up to the house at 12526 Ironton Cut Off Road and asked to see a man who did not live there before opening fire, shooting a 17-year-old boy in the chest and a man in the leg.

Earlier in the day, three people came to the house asking for someone who the residents did not know, he said.

"The suspects thought the person had lived here, and that's why they kept coming back, apparently," he said.

The 17-year-old was in serious condition, Burk said, and the other victim's condition was unknown.

The three suspects fled northbound on Ironton Cut Off Road in a white Lincoln Town Car, Burk said.

He did not know how many shots were fired, but said the street is a quiet part of the county for deputies, aside from the occasional vehicle accident in wet weather.

Yuriko Soto, 21, said she was sleeping in the house with her boyfriend when the three suspects arrived.

She said her brother-in-law answered the door, then moments later somebody entered her room.

"The guy told me, told us, 'Don't move,'" she said.

She said the man shot her boyfriend and threatened to shoot her if she did not follow his directions.

All three had guns, she said, but they did not take anything from the house.

The group asked for someone, she said, and stated that they were there for business.

"I don't know what kind of business," she said.

Later that afternoon in Little Rock, two people in a car were shot when a person in a vehicle pulled up and opened fire, a Little Rock police spokesman said.

Little Rock officers were dispatched about 4:46 p.m. to West 26th and Lewis streets for a report of a shooting, said officer Richard Hilgeman, spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found one victim inside the vehicle, while the other had left the scene, he said.

The victim found inside the vehicle was transported to a hospital by ambulance and was in critical condition as of Sunday evening. Hilgeman said the victim who left was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle and was in stable condition.

A small, four-door maroon vehicle had pulled up to the vehicle the victim's were in and fired several rounds into the car, Hilgeman said.

The two victims were not identified Sunday and no further information about the shooting was released.

A crime scene was set up on Lewis Street between West 25th and West 26th streets Sunday evening. Investigators with flashlights searched the ground while others examined the vehicle, a four-door car with a white top, that was parked on the side of Lewis Street.

