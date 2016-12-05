Subscribe Register Login

Monday, December 05, 2016, 1:28 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

AAA says Arkansas has lowest gas price in U.S.

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:42 a.m.

file-in-this-june-30-2016-file-photo-nozzles-pump-gas-into-vehicles-at-a-bp-gas-station-in-hoboken-nj-fuel-economy-is-at-a-record-high-as-new-technology-helps-vehicles-lose-weight-and-drive-more-efficiently-the-us-environmental-protection-agency-says-the-fuel-economy-of-2015-model-year-vehicles-increased-05-mile-per-gallon-to-248-miles-per-gallon-ap-photojulio-cortez

FILE - In this June 30, 2016 file photo, nozzles pump gas into vehicles at a BP gas station in Hoboken, N.J. Fuel economy is at a record high as new technology helps vehicles lose weight and drive more efficiently. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says the fuel economy of 2015 model-year vehicles increased 0.5 mile per gallon to 24.8 miles per gallon. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

LITTLE ROCK — Motorists in Arkansas are enjoying the lowest gas prices in the U.S.

AAA says the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Arkansas on Monday was $1.95 — the lowest in the nation. The average price was 2 cents higher in Oklahoma at $1.97, the same price as in Missouri. The average gas price in Texas was $1.96 a gallon and $1.98 in Kansas, Mississippi and South Carolina.

The national average price of regular unleaded gasoline has increased for seven consecutive days and now stands at $2.18 per gallon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: AAA says Arkansas has lowest gas price in U.S.

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

piratediver says... December 5, 2016 at 12:51 p.m.

They obviously did not check Arkadelphia.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online