AAA says Arkansas has lowest gas price in U.S.

LITTLE ROCK — Motorists in Arkansas are enjoying the lowest gas prices in the U.S.

AAA says the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Arkansas on Monday was $1.95 — the lowest in the nation. The average price was 2 cents higher in Oklahoma at $1.97, the same price as in Missouri. The average gas price in Texas was $1.96 a gallon and $1.98 in Kansas, Mississippi and South Carolina.

The national average price of regular unleaded gasoline has increased for seven consecutive days and now stands at $2.18 per gallon.