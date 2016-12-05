Home /
AAA says Arkansas has lowest gas price in U.S.
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:42 a.m.
LITTLE ROCK — Motorists in Arkansas are enjoying the lowest gas prices in the U.S.
AAA says the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Arkansas on Monday was $1.95 — the lowest in the nation. The average price was 2 cents higher in Oklahoma at $1.97, the same price as in Missouri. The average gas price in Texas was $1.96 a gallon and $1.98 in Kansas, Mississippi and South Carolina.
The national average price of regular unleaded gasoline has increased for seven consecutive days and now stands at $2.18 per gallon.
piratediver says... December 5, 2016 at 12:51 p.m.
They obviously did not check Arkadelphia.
