Arkansas man, 28, gets 18 years in child-porn case

BENTONVILLE — A Bentonville man was sentenced to 18 years in prison after admitting to possessing child pornography.

Timothy Jacob Tanner, 28, pleaded guilty Monday to 10 counts of distributing, possession or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, a Class C felony. The case was resolved through a plea agreement reached between Tanner’s attorney Kim Weber and Stuart Cearley, chief deputy prosecutor.

Tanner was arrested April 12, 2015. The Cyber-Crime Division of the Benton County sheriff’s office began an online child pornography investigation Jan. 6, 2015, and detectives were able to trace the computer to Tanner, according to court documents.

Detectives obtained a warrant and searched Tanner’s home in February 2015, according to a probable cause affidavit. A thumb drive was found in a laptop located in Tanner’s bedroom, according to the affidavit.

A detective found suspected child pornography on the laptop and thumb drive as well as on another computer in the living room.

Circuit Judge Robin Green accepted the plea agreement and Tanner’s guilty pleas.

Tanner was sentenced to 18 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction. He must abide by a suspended sentence for seven years after his release from prison.

Tanner will be required to register as a sex offender.