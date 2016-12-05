Home /
Arkansas man, 28, gets 18 years in child-porn case
By Tracy Neal
This article was published today at 2:45 p.m.
BENTONVILLE — A Bentonville man was sentenced to 18 years in prison after admitting to possessing child pornography.
Timothy Jacob Tanner, 28, pleaded guilty Monday to 10 counts of distributing, possession or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, a Class C felony. The case was resolved through a plea agreement reached between Tanner’s attorney Kim Weber and Stuart Cearley, chief deputy prosecutor.
Tanner was arrested April 12, 2015. The Cyber-Crime Division of the Benton County sheriff’s office began an online child pornography investigation Jan. 6, 2015, and detectives were able to trace the computer to Tanner, according to court documents.
Detectives obtained a warrant and searched Tanner’s home in February 2015, according to a probable cause affidavit. A thumb drive was found in a laptop located in Tanner’s bedroom, according to the affidavit.
A detective found suspected child pornography on the laptop and thumb drive as well as on another computer in the living room.
Circuit Judge Robin Green accepted the plea agreement and Tanner’s guilty pleas.
Tanner was sentenced to 18 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction. He must abide by a suspended sentence for seven years after his release from prison.
Tanner will be required to register as a sex offender.
Empirical1 says... December 5, 2016 at 3:20 p.m.
Addressing the wider issues beyond the charges in this news report, sScientific studies based on credible empirical evidence do not support the mass hysteria and moral panic that currently surrounds so-called "child pornography." According to several objective research reports, some of which are discussed in the essay linked below, the viewing of this material can be seen as essentially a "thought crime," is most often harmless, and does not always lead to behaviors which are currently considered to be criminal. Many – perhaps most - of those charged with possessing and viewing "child pornography" have never been involved with a child. For an essay discussing this subject published in a reputable scientific journal, Google "Effects on Boy-Attracted Pedosexual Males of Viewing Boy Erotica"
Also, the conjecture that all "child pornography" subjects are unwilling "victims" is not supported by empirical facts, and the concept that children are hurt every time their image is viewed simply is not rational – the child most likely never knows about such viewings. Furthermore, there are no legitimate data supporting intrinsic harmfulness, and no credible pathway or mechanism for such harm has been demonstrated. For further discussion, Google "The Missing Mechanism of Harm"
For a free downloadable 94 page book on these issues which includes voluntary anonymous testimony from now grown former child "actors," Google "Beyond Hysteria"
HawgFan says... December 5, 2016 at 3:57 p.m.
Empirical1.... I'm sure you are right. I'm sure that kids that are exploited and forced to do things so that creepy dudes can look at it and get off are never bothered by it. And I'm sure when they are adults, they enjoy having that kind of crap still floating around the Internet for anyone and everyone to see. Yes, I'm sure it's all very harmless. Geez.
