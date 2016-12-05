Arkansas 62-year-old dies after SUV runs off road, flips

A passenger was killed Saturday after an SUV traveled off the road and overturned in Crittenden County, according to a police report.

Willie B. Davis, 62, of West Memphis was traveling east in a 2004 Ford Escape on U.S. Highway 70 in West Memphis around 12:20 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. After passing another vehicle, the driver of the Ford lost control, and the SUV went off the road and overturned, police said.

The Ford's driver, 50-year-old Jackie B. White of West Memphis, was injured in the wreck and taken to Regional One Health hospital in Memphis for treatment, according to the report.

Conditions were rainy and wet at the time of the wreck, police said.

Davis' death is the 503rd on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.