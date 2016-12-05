Home /
Armed woman tries to rob 3 in parking deck of Little Rock mall, police say
This article was published today at 9:32 a.m.
A woman armed with a handgun tried to rob three other women of their purses Saturday morning in a parking garage at Park Plaza Mall, authorities said.
It happened about 10:30 a.m. on the second level of the garage on the mall's north side, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
The three victims told investigators the assailant approached them, pointed a handgun and said, "Ladies, all I need is your purses," police wrote in the report. The victims yelled that the woman was armed with a gun and ran to the mall's entrance, the report said, noting the assailant "turned around nonchalantly" and got into the passenger seat of a Mitsubishi Outlander.
Authorities searched for the vehicle, but no arrests had been made at the time of the report.
The would-be robber is described as a white woman who stood 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighed about 200 pounds. She was wearing a dark coat, distressed jeans and a ball cap.
No injuries were reported.
