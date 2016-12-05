Subscribe Register Login

Monday, December 05, 2016, 1:28 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Police: Arkansas man lunges over store's counter to grab crash, employee stops him

By Austin Cannon

This article was published today at 10:47 a.m.

Chad Guess, 41, of Sherwood.

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Chad Guess, 41, of Sherwood.

Super Stop convenience store

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Authorities said a Sherwood man was unsuccessful in both robbing a convenience store and evading police Friday morning.

According to an arrest report, Chad Eugene Guess, 41, bought an item at the Super Stop at 8824 Fourche Dam Pike south of Interstate 440. While making his purchase, he lunged over the counter in an attempt to take money from the cash register. Police said the employee “resisted,” and Guess failed to take anything.

Guess then left the store, driving a maroon truck. The report said Arkansas State Police initiated a pursuit and caught him around 9:30 a.m.

Police charged Guess with robbery, resisting arrest, drug possession, reckless driving, two counts of fleeing and other offenses. He was booked into the Pulaski County jail at 12:52 p.m. Friday, where he’s being held in lieu of $50,000 bond.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Police: Arkansas man lunges over store's counter to grab crash, employee stops him

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

caspertherat says... December 5, 2016 at 1:21 p.m.

Note to Chad: Meth is a bad drug, okay? Drugs make you look stupid in your mug shots, okay? Enjoy your state paid for "vacation".

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online