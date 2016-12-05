Police: Arkansas man lunges over store's counter to grab crash, employee stops him

Authorities said a Sherwood man was unsuccessful in both robbing a convenience store and evading police Friday morning.

According to an arrest report, Chad Eugene Guess, 41, bought an item at the Super Stop at 8824 Fourche Dam Pike south of Interstate 440. While making his purchase, he lunged over the counter in an attempt to take money from the cash register. Police said the employee “resisted,” and Guess failed to take anything.

Guess then left the store, driving a maroon truck. The report said Arkansas State Police initiated a pursuit and caught him around 9:30 a.m.

Police charged Guess with robbery, resisting arrest, drug possession, reckless driving, two counts of fleeing and other offenses. He was booked into the Pulaski County jail at 12:52 p.m. Friday, where he’s being held in lieu of $50,000 bond.