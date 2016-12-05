Hogs to open 2019 with Portland State

— Arkansas has scheduled Portland State to open the 2019 football season.

The Razorbacks and Vikings are scheduled to play Aug. 31, 2019, either in Fayetteville or Little Rock, according to the contract for the game obtained Monday through an open records request. The teams agreed to the game in October.

Financial details were redacted from the contract.

Portland State is a member of the NCAA's Football Championship Subdivision. The Vikings were 3-8 this season.

Arkansas also is scheduled to play FCS opponents to open two other upcoming seasons. The Razorbacks open with Florida A&M in Little Rock next year and are scheduled to play Missouri State in Fayetteville or Little Rock in 2021.

The Razorbacks currently are not under contract to play in Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium past 2018. Arkansas athletics director Jeff Long said earlier this year he has not yet had discussions to renew the contract past that season.

A $160 million expansion to the Razorbacks' on-campus stadium in Fayetteville is scheduled to be completed for the 2018 season, leading many to question whether Arkansas will continue to play in Little Rock past the existing contract.