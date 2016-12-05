Hutchinson establishes Office of Transformation to promote efficiency

In an effort to "reduce excessive bureaucracy," Gov. Asa Hutchinson has established a new governmental office tasked with expediting state services and promoting efficiency.

The governor’s office said in a news release that the Office of Transformation will “drive the implementation of state efficiencies and streamline state operations.” The new office will create a statewide strategic plan, centralize state-run services and promote the state’s online services, the release said.

“Increasing efficiencies to conserve state resources is the best way to return money to the pockets of hard-working taxpayers and deliver better state services to Arkansans,” Hutchinson said in a statement.

The governor, who will soon begin his third year in office, tapped Amy Fecher, the executive vice president of operations for the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, to lead the new office.

"As the Governor’s Chief Transformation Officer, I hope to continue working to deliver the best services for the people of Arkansas in the most cost-efficient and effective manner possible,” Fecher said in a statement.

