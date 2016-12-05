Home /
Hutchinson establishes Office of Transformation to promote efficiency
This article was published today at 3:03 p.m.
PHOTO BY STEPHEN B. THORNTON
- Comments (3)
- aAFont Size
In an effort to "reduce excessive bureaucracy," Gov. Asa Hutchinson has established a new governmental office tasked with expediting state services and promoting efficiency.
The governor’s office said in a news release that the Office of Transformation will “drive the implementation of state efficiencies and streamline state operations.” The new office will create a statewide strategic plan, centralize state-run services and promote the state’s online services, the release said.
“Increasing efficiencies to conserve state resources is the best way to return money to the pockets of hard-working taxpayers and deliver better state services to Arkansans,” Hutchinson said in a statement.
The governor, who will soon begin his third year in office, tapped Amy Fecher, the executive vice president of operations for the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, to lead the new office.
"As the Governor’s Chief Transformation Officer, I hope to continue working to deliver the best services for the people of Arkansas in the most cost-efficient and effective manner possible,” Fecher said in a statement.
Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Hutchinson establishes Office of Transformation to promote efficiency
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 3 of 3 total comments
TimberTopper says... December 5, 2016 at 3:21 p.m.
A bigger government. I thought Republicans were against that. Guess they fooled me. How are we to ever know if this new office does what it's supposed to do? Is there going to be an independent oversight office established so that we will be able to find out? Surely we won't be required to just believe their own words on how efficient they are. Yes we will. Republicans walk close to the foot of the cross. O Glory!
( permalink | suggest removal )
Jackabbott says... December 5, 2016 at 3:36 p.m.
A simple audit would be a whole lot cheaper. That word is one of those goofy meaningless Obama terms meaning, we will probably screw you over.
( permalink | suggest removal )
LR1955 says... December 5, 2016 at 3:42 p.m.
**centralize state-run services = one location with one group of employee
**promote the state’s online services = fewer offices with fewer employees
**the Gov'nr has only hired one person so that doesn't seem like big gov'mnt to me
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.