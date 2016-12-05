Subscribe Register Login

Monday, December 05, 2016, 1:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Jimmy Kimmel to host Academy Awards

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:46 a.m.

in-this-march-8-2015-file-photo-jimmy-kimmel-arrives-at-the-32nd-annual-paleyfest

PHOTO BY INVISION/AP, FILE / RICHARD SHOTWELL

In this March 8, 2015, file photo, Jimmy Kimmel arrives at the 32nd Annual Paleyfest.

NEW YORK — The Oscars finally have a host: Jimmy Kimmel will emcee the 89th Academy Awards.

Kimmel will be hosting the show for the first time, the Academy of Motion Pictures said Monday. In September, he hosted the Emmy Awards for the second time.

The selection of Kimmel gives ABC, home of the Oscars telecast, the choice the network had sought. The academy waited much later than usual to name a host for the Feb. 26 ceremony.

This year's show is being produced by Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Jimmy Kimmel to host Academy Awards

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online