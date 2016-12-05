Home /
Jimmy Kimmel to host Academy Awards
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:46 a.m.
NEW YORK — The Oscars finally have a host: Jimmy Kimmel will emcee the 89th Academy Awards.
Kimmel will be hosting the show for the first time, the Academy of Motion Pictures said Monday. In September, he hosted the Emmy Awards for the second time.
The selection of Kimmel gives ABC, home of the Oscars telecast, the choice the network had sought. The academy waited much later than usual to name a host for the Feb. 26 ceremony.
This year's show is being produced by Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd.
