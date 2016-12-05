Khalil Garland shines at Battle of the Border

— Little Rock Parkview guard Khalil Garland, an Arkansas signee, continued his strong senior season during the Battle of the Border with 15 and 19 points in wins over Whites Creek in Memphis and Olive Branch, Mississippi on Friday and Saturday.

In five games this season, Garland is averaging 23 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3 assists and 2.4 steals. He helped the Patriots to the Class 6A state title as a junior and is looking to do the same as a senior.

“I just want to go out and get the job done because at the end of the year I’m trying to put up another banner with a state championship at the end of it,” Garland said. “I have to do whatever it takes to get it done.”

Garland, 6-6, 190 pounds signed with the Hogs over scholarship offers from LSU, Memphis, Alabama, Connecticut, Baylor, Oregon, California, Arkansas- Little Rock and others.

Arkansas associate head coach Melvin Watkins was on hand Friday to watch Garland and junior forward Ethan Henderson, who’s a 2018 Hog commitment.

“It’s nice being able to play in front of my future coaches,” Garland said. “I’m just ready to get up there and be a Hog. I take it one journey at a time.”

Parkview Coach Al Flanigan, who has a 475-127 record and has won six state titles in 22 seasons, believes Coach Mike Anderson is getting a good one in Garland.

“He has a high upside,” Flanigan said. “He’s one of the faster downhill players I’ve ever coached here. He has a chance to go up on the Hill and do great things for Coach Anderson.”

ESPN rates Garland the No. 12 small forward and No. 55 overall prospect in the nation. Garland is one of two seniors on the team.

“I just want to go out here and be the vocal leader for my team because I’m a senior,” said Garland, who's shooting 65 percent from the field and 44 percent from beyond the three-point line. “I want to be able to get the job done with my boys by being a leader on the court.”

Garland plays the game with a lot of confidence, but yet calm demeanor.

“I just want to play,” Garland said. “I don’t get too excited because the game isn't over after one dunk. I want to play until 00:00 on the clock.”

He averaged 18 points as a junior, but has made strides in his game.

“I’m more of a leader,” he said. “I’ve worked on my jump shot and my ball handling. I'm being to control the game by having the ball in my hands.”

Flanigan is an old school coach that demands a lot from his players. Garland sees that as a plus.

“He does make you tough, but like he said if you can play for him for four years you can play for anyone in D-I,” Garland said.