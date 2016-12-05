Lame-duck Congress works to set stage for President Trump

WASHINGTON — The lame-duck Congress is embarking on its final work session of 2016 as lawmakers face a Friday deadline for spending legislation to keep the government running.

Republican leaders want to pass a short-term spending bill to extend existing funding levels into next spring, allowing a new President Donald Trump the opportunity to play a bigger role in crafting agency budgets.

Congress is also trying to finalize legislation to address lead-tainted water in Flint, Mich., and pass a bipartisan bill to promote medical research and innovation. And House Democrats will be voting in a new leadership team Wednesday after a delay sought by lawmakers angry over Democrats' poor showing in this month's federal elections. Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California is expected to prevail but must answer demands for change from a Democratic caucus that has been led for years by the same aging lawmakers and committee chairmen.

A number of other odds and ends await action as well. And throughout, GOP leaders will be working with Trump's transition teams to craft an agenda for next year, when Republicans will control both chambers of Congress and the White House for the first time in a decade.

"We've got a lot to do," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

