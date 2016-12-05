Little Rock police ID 2 shooting victims; 1 in critical condition

Little Rock police on Monday morning identified the victims in a late-afternoon shooting the day before, saying one of the men is in critical condition.

In a news release, police said 22-year-old Addison Alexander of North Little Rock was shot multiple times shortly before 4:46 p.m. in the 2500 block of Lewis Street. He was in the driver’s seat of a green Mercury Grand Marquis.

A police report filed Sunday said when officers arrived at the scene, Alexander was unresponsive. Emergency personnel took Alexander to UAMS Medical Center and he was “listed in grave condition and ... is not expected to survive his injuries,” the report said.

Twenty-one-year-old Glen Riggs of Little Rock, the other victim in the shooting, went to UAMS in a private car, the report said. He’s in stable condition, and his injuries aren’t thought to be life threatening.

The release said Alexander and Riggs were shot by two gunmen who pulled up in a burgundy, four-door Hyundai Accent.

