VIDEO: Mike Anderson previews Houston matchup
By Jimmy Carter
This article was published today at 2:31 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — Mike Anderson previews Arkansas' matchup with Houston.
— Mike Anderson
— People around here are familiar with Houston coach Kelvin Sampson from his time at Oklahoma.
— The Cougars are as good or maybe better than Minnesota.
— Houston scores 85 a game and is gritty like a Sampson team defensively. Hogs will have to guard the perimeter well. Cougars lead the nation in 3-point percentage.
— Daryl Macon suffered a sprained ankle/calf. Didn't practice yesterday, but Mike Anderson expects him to play tomorrow against Houston.
— LSU hit a ton of 3s against Houston in a 19-point win over the Cougars.
— Houston has experienced guards. Cougars will try to attack Arkansas' pressure. They're one of the more athletic teams the Hogs will see this year.
— This series has been great, going back to the Phi Slamma Jamma days in the early 1980s.
— Houston gets good shots on offense. They've got older players who don't get rattled. Shooting better than 50 percent this year.
— Keeping Houston off the offensive glass and defending the perimeter are the two big keys.
—Jaylen Barford had six defensive rebounds against Houston, which led to fast-break opportunities. Getting stops leads to opportunities in transition and early offense.
— Adrio Bailey and C.J. Jones have earned minutes and produced when they've played. They can strengthen the bench, which has to be a big component of what they do.
ozena says... December 5, 2016 at 2:43 p.m.
Yeah, but when is the game?
HawgFan says... December 5, 2016 at 3:41 p.m.
Good question ozena..... The game is tomorrow night, Tuesday, in Bud Walton.
