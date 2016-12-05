• In the opening moments of this week's Saturday Night Live, it seemed that for the first time in weeks, the show was going to begin with jokes about something other than politics. The viewers see a high school classroom, where a teacher, played by Aidy Bryant, is lecturing on Faulkner. She's interrupted by a noise coming from a student's phone. "Seth, I thought I told you to turn off your phone," the teacher says. The student, played by Pete Davidson, apologizes; someone retweeted him, he explains. "Seth, you're just some random kid in high school," the teacher scolds. "Who would retweet you?" The screen cuts to Trump Tower, where -- you guessed it -- President-elect Donald Trump is retweeting the high schooler instead of listening to a security briefing on Syria. The five-minute sketch hammers on Trump for spending his time tweeting and retweeting instead of preparing to govern. Trump has continued to use his Twitter account as he did during the campaign: airing his grievances, attracting media attention and highlighting people who agree with him. He's sent more than 100 tweets since being elected. Before the episode of Saturday Night Live ended, he sent another: "Just tried watching Saturday Night Live -- unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad." In the final months before the election, Trump called the show "boring" and "unfunny," and said Alec Baldwin's impersonation of him "stinks." Trump called the show "unwatchable." But Trump has previously used that insult against CNN, Fox's Megyn Kelly and MSNBC's Morning Joe -- programs he continues to watch and respond to.

• Director Gareth Edwards said he gave himself a cameo in the Star Wars spinoff Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. But, as with most things Star Wars, Edwards is staying mum on what exactly that entails. The reveal, he said, might have to wait for the DVD extras. Edwards is a self-proclaimed Star Wars super fan and has said that as a child he used to watch the first 10 minutes of the 1977 Star Wars every day before school. Rogue One is set right before the events of that original film and chronicles the saga of the rebels who steal the plans for the Death Star. Rogue One will arrive in theaters Dec. 16.

A Section on 12/05/2016