New Zealand's Prime Minister Key to resign

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- New Zealand's popular Prime Minister John Key stunned the nation early today when he announced he was resigning after eight years as leader.

Key had been widely expected to run for a fourth term next year. But he said the job had taken a toll on his family, and he wanted to leave while he was on top of his game.

Key said his National Party caucus would meet Dec. 12 to decide on a new party leader and prime minister, and that he expected to formally submit his resignation that same day.

He said he would back his deputy, Bill English, to take over. English said he would likely decide in the next day or two if he would seek the role.

New Zealand's opposition leader, Andrew Little, said the decision took everybody by surprise.

"He is entitled to be recognized for what he has done for New Zealand," Little said.

New Zealand is enjoying relatively robust annual GDP growth of over 3 percent and the unemployment rate has fallen below 5 percent, thanks in part to an increase in tourism and construction.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull told reporters he'd sent Key a short message: "Say it ain't so, bro."

