'Nutcracker' returns to Robinson
By The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 11:48 a.m.
The Nutcracker is a familiar production for Ballet Arkansas, but this Christmas, the annual performance returns to its permanent — but completely revamped — home at Robinson Center Performance Hall.
The production — a collaboration with the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra — includes more than 225 roles with 200 community cast members plus 12 company dancers, an apprentice and eight pre-professional temporary company dancers.
The Nutcracker is Friday through Sunday at Robinson Center. Read more about the performances in Tuesday’s Style section.
