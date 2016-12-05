Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield wins second Burlsworth Trophy

— Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield is the first two-time winner of the Burlsworth Trophy.

Mayfield, a junior, won the award Monday during a lunch banquet at Northwest Arkansas Convention Center. He beat out Washington State quarterback Luke Falk and Northwestern receiver Austin Carr for the award, which is presented to the nation's best player who began his career as a walk-on.

Like Mayfield, Falk was a semifinalist for the award for the second straight year.

Mayfield completed 71 percent of his passes for 3,669 yards and 38 touchdowns. Mayfield led Oklahoma to its second straight Big 12 championship last Saturday with a win over Oklahoma State.

The Sooners (10-2) are scheduled to play Auburn in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 2.

Mayfield is also a finalist for the Maxwell Award and Davey O'Brien Award. The Maxwell Award is presented to the nation's best player and O'Brien Award to the nation's best quarterback. Mayfield is also expected to be invited to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony on Saturday.

The Burlsworth Trophy is named for Brandon Burlsworth, a former Arkansas offensive lineman who transformed from a walk-on to an all-American as a senior in 1998. Burlsworth was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the third round of the 1999 NFL Draft, but died 11 days later in a car accident near his hometown of Harrison.