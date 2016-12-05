PHOTOS: Officer-involved shooting reported in Little Rock

A police officer has been involved in a shooting in Little Rock that left one person with injuries believed to be serious, authorities confirmed Monday night.

The Little Rock Police Department said it happened at 34 Harrow Drive, which is in a neighborhood southwest of the intersection of Scott Hamilton Drive and 65th Street.

One person was believed to have suffered serious injuries, Little Rock police chief Kenton Buckner said at the scene. No officers were hurt.

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter Ryan Tarinelli tweeted a photo of an ambulance from the scene, noting it appeared one person was lying down inside as it pulled away.

Dispatch records show police were called at 7:07 p.m. to the address to investigate "unknown trouble."

Check back for updates on this developing story and read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details..